SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini

The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.(Velveeta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Velveeta is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever with its “veltini” concoction.

It’s a take on the classic martini, made with Velveeta-infused vodka – apparently, there is such a thing. Then, it’s mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

It’s garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 during golden hour (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) for a limited time only while supplies last.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits online for $50 so you can make it at home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to state charges that he murdered...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murder charges; bond denied
Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the...
Reward offered for driver’s arrest in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member
Mount Pleasant Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in...
Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
The North Charleston Police Department says a man died after falling into one of the...
Worker dies after falling into ship’s smokestack

Latest News

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.
GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
Dog defends family from mountain lion attack
GRAPHIC WARNING: The shooting caught on bodycam left the 13-year-old paralyzed.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows 13-year-old shot by Chicago police