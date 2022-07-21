‘Week of senseless shootings’: 16-year-old arrested after Monday night Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver is announcing an arrest following a Monday night shooting amid what they call “a week of senseless shootings.”

Deputies say a 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested and charged with shooting another juvenile.

The investigation started after the victim showed up at the hospital.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies responded to a report of a shooting victim arriving at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, Lesley provided an update on the investigation saying the shooting happened at a home on Savannah Street.

Lesley said the victim was shot in the head and is currently recovering from his wounds.

The 16-year-old charged in connection with this incident will be placed into custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The sheriff’s office also made an arrested in an overnight shooting that killed two people.

