64-year-old woman sprays insect repellent at man during argument, report says

Police responded to an apartment complex on Florida Avenue around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital after a woman threw insect repellent fluid at his face.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Florida Avenue around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

A 64-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were in a verbal argument where the woman held a large kitchen knife and made several threats to the man, according to an incident report.

Afterward, the victim was taking his belongings to leave the home when the woman threw a large amount of insect repellent fluid into the victim’s face, police say.

He left the home and made it to a nearby bus stop, and found someone to call 911. The man was later taken to a hospital.

No arrest was made in connection to the incident; however, the victim said they want to press charges.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

