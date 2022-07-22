Charleston Co. detention deputy awarded Life-Saving Medal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s sheriff recognized a detention deputy for saving the life of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano presented the Life-Saving Medal to Master Detention Deputy Paula Skipper.

Skipper’s quick thinking helped an inmate survive a suicide attempt at the jail on Oct. 9, 2021, deputies say.

“Skipper sets a high standard for fellow deputies and strives to fulfill her duties to ensure residents’ safety,” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page states.

