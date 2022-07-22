Charleston Co. detention deputy awarded Life-Saving Medal

SC Lottery
Sheriff Kristin Graziano presented the Life-Saving Medal to Master Detention Deputy Paula Skipper for Skipper’s quick thinking credited for helping an inmate survive a suicide attempt at the jail in October.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s sheriff recognized a detention deputy for saving the life of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano presented the Life-Saving Medal to Master Detention Deputy Paula Skipper.

Skipper’s quick thinking helped an inmate survive a suicide attempt at the jail on Oct. 9, 2021, deputies say.

“Skipper sets a high standard for fellow deputies and strives to fulfill her duties to ensure residents’ safety,” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page states.

EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT: On Oct. 9, 2021, Master Detention Deputy Paula Skipper’s quick thinking helped a resident survive a...

Posted by Charleston County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 21, 2022

