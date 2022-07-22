Coroner identifies man killed at Dorchester County cement plant

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County coroner has identified the Holly Hill man who died Thursday morning from injuries he suffered at a cement plant.

Travis Cason, 43, died at Trident Medical Center at 11:31 a.m. after being injured at the Giant Cement Plant outside of Harleyville, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was severely injured while working with equipment at the plant, Brouthers said.

Cason will undergo an autopsy Tuesday morning at MUSC because it was a workplace fatality, he said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.