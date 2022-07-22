Coroner identifies man who died after falling into ship’s smokestack

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 63-year-old man who died Sunday night after falling into the smokestacks of a ship.

Claudio Munoz Bustos, of Mexico, died at Detyens Shipyard as a result of blunt-force trauma injuries, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

A police report states officers responded to a report of an industrial accident on Dry Dock Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say a coworker working with the man told them they were working on the exterior of the smokestack when the man went inside the smokestack and stood on a small platform inside. The coworker told officers the platform gave way and the man, who was not harnessed at the time, fell between 63 and 100 feet to the bottom, the report states.

The report states EMS and firefighters were able to locate Bustos, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

