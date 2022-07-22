SC Lottery
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding

Crumbl Cookies is suing Dirty Dough, accusing them of ripping off how they package and present their cookies. (Source: azfamily)
By Jason Barry and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area.

Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah.

The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand.

It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous.

“Our colors are completely different,” Maxwell said. “Our logo’s completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”

Arizona’s Family looked at the two companies and noticed some similarities between Crumbl and Dirty Dough’s websites. Both have an assortment of flavors and serve the cookies in rectangular boxes.

“A pizza is a pizza, so send me a picture of a thousand pizza boxes,” Maxwell said. “What about fast food? What does everybody serve fast food in? A brown paper bag. Are you going to tell me they are suing each other? Yeah, they are close, but we are in the same business.”

Crumbl, which is based in Utah, has also filed a lawsuit against another small cookie company called Crave, alleging similar trademark infringement.

Crumbl released this statement:

“As a franchisor of 30,000+ Crumbl Crew members, 1,000+ Franchise Partners, and hundreds of Crumbl HQ employees, we will always take seriously our role in building and protecting the company and its trademarks that we’ve all worked so hard to create together.”

Dirty Dough is planning to open 96 new franchise locations in Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Idaho within the next two years. Maxwell said he has no plans of backing down from the lawsuit and is ready to fight in court.

“The general public can see the Dirty Dough brand and the Crumbl brand, and see they are not confusingly similar,” Maxwell said. “I will never walk into a Dirty Dough and buy cookies and say, oh crap, I thought I just bought Crumbl cookies.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

