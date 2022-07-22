Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in neighborhoods

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in several neighborhoods around the county.

In a Facebook post, deputies say the flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and thrown from cars in the early morning hours.

Authorities say deputies have responded and removed the flyers when they are reported and are cautioning residents not to visit the website linked since it may have a virus.

Deputies say flyers have also been found in areas of Horry County.

The sheriff’s office says the flyers are similar to those found in neighborhoods in Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, Maryland and Florida.

Anyone with information or security footage of the flyers being distributed is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.