Deputies: Woman, 2 teens wanted in deadly Nexton shooting arrested in Mexico

Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, and two teens were arrested in Mexico for the July 8 fatal shooting of...
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, and two teens were arrested in Mexico for the July 8 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Caleb Mitchell, Berkeley County deputies say.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Nexton have been arrested after fleeing to Mexico.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jennifer Mae Todus was arrested along with two teens, ages 14 and 16 after they fled to Mexico the day after 20-year-old Caleb Mitchell was shot and killed at the Isaac Apartments on July 8.

Todus and the two juveniles are each being charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office says they worked closely with U.S. Marshals to bring the trio back to the United States.

“Our detectives worked endlessly, around the clock, to piece together the evidence to bring the suspects to justice.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “From the beginning, we worked to identify the suspects involved and began an immediate search for their location. We thank the US Marshal Service for their assistance in assisting us bringing the suspects back into the country to be charged accordingly.”

Deputies responded to the apartment complex in the Nexton area on a Friday night to investigate a report of people causing a disturbance in the pool area, but said they were called back to the scene at around 7:55 p.m. to a report of shots fired, according to Cpl. Carli Drayton.

Deputies put out a call for help from the public to help locate Todus on July 12, calling her “armed and extremely dangerous”.

Todus is currently being held in Harris County, Texas, awaiting extradition.

