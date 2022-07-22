Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member turns himself in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a deadly July 5 hit-and-run on James Island turned himself in on Friday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price turned himself in Friday morning and was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. A Facebook post from Kimmie Stewart Casting said the victim was working on the Netflix series “Outer Banks.” He was a photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the new season.

Deputies say Price was the second driver to hit Jennings. Prior to being hit by Price, deputies say another vehicle struck him and then fled the scene. They have not yet identified the driver of the first vehicle.

Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry is offering at least $4,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of the first driver. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 843-554-1111, going to 5541111.com or using the P3 tips app on Apple or Android devices.

Price was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

