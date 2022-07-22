Motorcyclist dies after I-26 crash, being struck by vehicle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a motorcyclist in a late-night crash who was struck by a second vehicle.

It happened near Montague Avenue in the eastbound lanes of I-26 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Master Trooper David Jones said.

A motorcyclist driving a 2010 Honda motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Troopers say a second vehicle hit the motorcyclist who was lying in the roadway and left the scene.

The victim later died at an area hospital.

Troopers are working to identify the driver of the second vehicle.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information can call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6000.

