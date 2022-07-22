1 man dead following afternoon shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday afternoon.

It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found the victim outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

No arrests have been made, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

