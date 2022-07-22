SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 man dead following afternoon shooting in N. Charleston

It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday afternoon.

It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.

At the scene, police say they found the victim outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there.

No arrests have been made, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say that another juvenile grabbed the gun from the victim when it accidentally went...
No charges expected in accidental Charleston Co. shooting that killed teen
Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a...
Coroner IDs victims of Georgetown double shooting
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, and two teens were arrested in Mexico for the July 8 fatal shooting of...
Deputies: Woman, 2 teens wanted in deadly Nexton shooting arrested in Mexico
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday...
Motorcyclist dies after I-26 crash, being struck by vehicle
Kiziah Goodwin was last seen Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Eastover, according to agents with the State...
State agents search for missing 78-year-old SC woman

Latest News

insert
Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.
Authorities say a man fired a gun inside a North Charleston home at three people trying to...
Report: Man arrested after firing gun at 3 people inside N. Charleston home
Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price, 22, turned himself in Friday morning. He was being held in the Al...
Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member turns himself in
The South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT report included photos of the crash scene. The vehicle...
Report: Deputy did not activate emergency equipment prior to deadly crash