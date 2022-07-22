Report: Man arrested after firing gun at 3 people inside N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man fired a gun inside a North Charleston home at three people trying to intervene in an altercation between him and his girlfriend.

Jonathon Zachary Figueroa, 24, was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to a home on E. Saddlebrook Drive just after midnight on Thursday for reports of an altercation inside the home.

A report states Figueroa was fighting with his girlfriend when another person inside the home tried to hold him down while the woman called the police.

Witnesses said Figueroa was able to break free and went to his room, grabbed a gun and shot at the other people in the home, the report states.

According to the report, Figueroa ran out the back door and jumped a fence before he was found on the porch of a home on Appaloosa street and taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.