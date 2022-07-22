SC Lottery
SC reports decline in June unemployment rate



By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest monthly report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows a drop in the state’s unemployment rate for June.

The agency says the estimated number of unemployed people in the state fell to 78,101 in June, a decrease of just over 1,000 people from May.

The state’s unemployment rate fell from 3.3% to 3.2%, slightly under the national rate of 3.6%.

“The number of people unemployed is down by approximately 1,000 to 78,101, with the unemployment rate ticking down to 3.2%. This puts the state within three-tenths of a percentage point of the pre-pandemic figure of 2.9% in February of 2020 and significantly lower than the 11.6% rate in April of 2020,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

Friday’s report estimates over 4,000 more South Carolinians were working in June compared to May.

Employment increases were seen in industries like leisure and hospitality and manufacturing. Decreases were seen in government and construction.

“The economy remains strong with tens of thousands of job postings in the SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) database. While federal payroll figures may show the economy is slowing down nationally, South Carolina Local Area Unemployment Statistics show increases in employment in the household survey, and Current Employment Statistics survey of businesses continue to show an increase in jobs,” Ellzey said. “The methodology to gather national numbers is very different than that used for states, but, overall, our state’s economy remains robust as employers continue to look for workers.”

