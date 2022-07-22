SC Lottery
Scattered storms possible today to wrap up the work week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our northwest will keep the wettest weather early today from the Midlands to the Pee Dee part of South Carolina. Plenty of sunshine will help to warm the temperatures quickly today with most in the upper 80s by lunchtime today. A few downpours could pop up around lunch with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening. Another round of scattered storms are possible on Saturday before drier air moves in Saturday night and Sunday. The rain chance will lower over the weekend with minimal rain chances as we head into the beginning of next week. Highs will top out in the low 90s through the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

