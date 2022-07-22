Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.

CROSS S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after they were bitten several times by an alligator.

Crews with the Central Berkeley Fire & EMS responded to 139 Canal Landing Rd. in the Cross area around 1:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found the victim and rendered aid.

There is no official word on the victim’s latest condition.

Central Berkeley Fire & EMS says it is not uncommon to see gators this time of year.

“We would like to remind residents and visitors to Berkeley County that this is a particularly busy time for gators, as this is the beginning of their hatching season,” the department said. “During this time, it is not uncommon to find mother gators nesting in areas such as coves. If you plan on enjoying our waterways, please be mindful of this and stay vigilant, especially in areas such as coves.”

