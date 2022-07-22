SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money investigation

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced Friday that he would be stepping down.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you and always entertain you.”

McMahon said he was confident in the continued success of the “sports entertainment” empire he has helmed for decades and grown into a worldwide brand. He said in the news release that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, would take on the roles of chairwoman and co-CEO, along with co-CEO Nick Khan.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication and passion as always,” he said.

The announcement was made two weeks after a Wall Street Journal report said McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

Earlier, he announced in mid-June he would temporarily step down as CEO and chairman when the Journal first reported an investigation into a $3 million payoff to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job. He said at that time he would continue in his role of overseeing WWE’s creative content.

McMahon did not specifically mention in Friday’s statement whether he would step down from the creative role as well.

He did say, as the majority shareholder, he would continue to support WWE in any way he can.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say that another juvenile grabbed the gun from the victim when it accidentally went...
No charges expected in accidental Charleston Co. shooting that killed teen
Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a...
Coroner IDs victims of Georgetown double shooting
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, and two teens were arrested in Mexico for the July 8 fatal shooting of...
Deputies: Woman, 2 teens wanted in deadly Nexton shooting arrested in Mexico
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday...
Motorcyclist dies after I-26 crash, being struck by vehicle
Kiziah Goodwin was last seen Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Eastover, according to agents with the State...
State agents search for missing 78-year-old SC woman

Latest News

It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.
1 man dead following afternoon shooting in N. Charleston
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Meeting over Uvalde school police chief’s future canceled
William Alston
North Myrtle Beach Police release new details in officer-involved shooting Thursday
Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in several...
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in neighborhoods