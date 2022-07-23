1 dead after early-morning collision in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting an early-morning collision in Berkeley County has left one dead Saturday morning.

The collision happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Road approximately 2 miles west of Moncks Corner, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

A motorist in a 2010 Honda was traveling south on Black Tom Road when they reportedly lost control and crossed the center line, crashing into an international box truck that was traveling north on the same road.

The driver of the Honda died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck was not injured in the collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

