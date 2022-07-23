SC Lottery
CofC’s Van Wyk named Inaugural Black College Golfer of the Year

College of Charleston freshman Kieron Van Wyk named the inaugural recipient of the Adrian Stills Award presented to the Black College Golfer of the Year by the College Golf Coaches Association.(Live 5)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. - College of Charleston freshman Kieron Van Wyk continued to write his name into the history books on Wednesday after being named the inaugural recipient of the Adrian Stills Award presented to the Black College Golfer of the Year by the College Golf Coaches Association.

“The Adrian Stills Award again shows what a tremendous freshmen year Kieron had,” head coach Mitch Krywulycz said. “As a program, we were delighted with not only Kieron’s play on the course but his dedication to academics and his growing role as a team leader. In the years to come, I believe Kieron will prove to be a tremendous inaugural recipient, championing both the award and the equality it represents.”

Van Wyk was also recognized as the BCGCA Outstanding Freshman while earning a spot on both the BCGCA All-America and All-Freshman teams.

The Ruimsig, South Africa native put together a freshman campaign for the ages in 2021-22 becoming the first Black golfer in CAA history to win medalist honors at the league tournament. He was also named the CAA Golfer of the Year and selected to the All-CAA First Team after firing a 71.1 scoring average.

The 2022 Division I PING All-Region selection paced the Cougars with 20 rounds under par this season and led Charleston to its first trip to the NCAA National Championship after finishing tied for fourth at the NCAA Regional.

