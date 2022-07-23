SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son

James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, a news release stated.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of shooting his wife and son is in custody.

James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, a news release stated.

Deputies responded to 49 Enchanted Lane in the Walterboro area on Saturday. They received a 911 call from a juvenile who said his father shot his mother and 36-year-old brother.

At the scene, deputies found the woman and son at the home dead from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Holmes was arrested near the home without incident. He is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CRIMESTOPPERS or 843-549-2211.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Central Berkeley Fire & EMS responded to 139 Canal Landing Rd. in the Cross area...
Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.
1 man dead following afternoon shooting in N. Charleston
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, and two teens were arrested in Mexico for the July 8 fatal shooting of...
Deputies: Woman, 2 teens wanted in deadly Nexton shooting arrested in Mexico
After the shooting incident, the victim pulled over at the Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the...
Deputies: Woman shot, injured while driving on Savannah Highway
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price turned...
Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member turns himself in

Latest News

Charleston RISE’s mission is to empower parents to demand an excellent education for all...
Nonprofit promotes equal opportunity in Charleston Co. Schools
Javontay Savon Rogers, 28, was arrested after deputies saw him walking on Highmarket Street; a...
Georgetown man arrested after foot chase, standoff
The warning will last till 5:00 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Charleston, Berkeley counties
Investigators describe the suspect as a man possibly in his early 40s with dark hair. He was...
Man ‘for no known reason’ shot at vehicle in road rage incident, sheriff says