Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of shooting his wife and son is in custody.

James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, a news release stated.

Deputies responded to 49 Enchanted Lane in the Walterboro area on Saturday. They received a 911 call from a juvenile who said his father shot his mother and 36-year-old brother.

At the scene, deputies found the woman and son at the home dead from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Holmes was arrested near the home without incident. He is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CRIMESTOPPERS or 843-549-2211.

