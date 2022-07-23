Deputies: Woman shot, injured while driving on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after someone in another vehicle shot her while driving on Savannah Highway.

It happened near the Peter Miller Bridge in the Hollywood area.

After the shooting incident, the victim pulled over at the Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the Johns Island area and asked for help, deputies say.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. However, deputies say the injuries are not considered “life-threatening.”

The sheriff’s office says no information about a suspect is available. The investigation is ongoing.

