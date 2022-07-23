FIRST ALERT: Main Road near Limehouse bridge closed due to crash
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a roll-over crash near the Limehouse bridge on Johns Island has closed Main Road Friday night.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says minor injuries have been reported.
Witnesses say traffic is currently backed up.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
