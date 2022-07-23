SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Main Road near Limehouse bridge closed due to crash

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a roll-over crash near the Limehouse bridge on Johns Island has closed Main Road Friday night.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says minor injuries have been reported.

Witnesses say traffic is currently backed up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say that another juvenile grabbed the gun from the victim when it accidentally went...
No charges expected in accidental Charleston Co. shooting that killed teen
Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a...
Coroner IDs victims of Georgetown double shooting
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, and two teens were arrested in Mexico for the July 8 fatal shooting of...
Deputies: Woman, 2 teens wanted in deadly Nexton shooting arrested in Mexico
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price turned...
Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member turns himself in
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday...
Motorcyclist dies after I-26 crash, being struck by vehicle

Latest News

Police responded after the victim of a shooting showed up at Walgreens on Savannah Highway in...
Shooting victim ends up at Walgreens on Johns Island, police say
Crews with the Central Berkeley Fire & EMS responded to 139 Canal Landing Rd. in the Cross area...
Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.
1 man dead following afternoon shooting in N. Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.