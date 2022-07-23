FIRST ALERT: Main Road near Limehouse bridge closed due to crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a roll-over crash near the Limehouse bridge on Johns Island has closed Main Road Friday night.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says minor injuries have been reported.

Witnesses say traffic is currently backed up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

