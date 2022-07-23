Georgetown man arrested after foot chase, standoff

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of using a firearm to rob two people who came to give him a ride was arrested Saturday.

Javontay Savon Rogers, 28, was arrested after deputies saw him walking on Highmarket Street; a brief foot chase and standoff happened before the arrest was made. The details of the standoff were not released.

An armed robbery was reported on McDonald Road Friday night. Deputies say two people came out to the road in a vehicle to give Rogers a ride.

After the incident, deputies obtain arrest warrants for armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Rodgers was taken to a hospital for evaluation. A booking photo has not been made available.

