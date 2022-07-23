Girls learn about communication skills and team building during summer mentoring program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of girls from across the Tricounty used their summer break to take part in a mentoring program.

‘Worth Beyond Measure’ is run by Youth Empowerment Services, Inc., (Y.E.S.). The organization’s goal is to empower middle and high school girls through Christian principles to discover, embrace and appreciate their self-worth leading to a healthy and productive lifestyle.

More than 30 girls participated, and six peer leaders served as role models and mentors. The girls came from cities and communities in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Workshops centered on developing effective communication skills, career exploration, reading comprehension, team building and other topics.

The six-week program wraps up this weekend, with a Princess Ball formal dinner on Saturday, co-hosted by Live 5 anchor Ann McGill. The ball will be held at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston. The keynote speaker is Shakemia Chatman, owner/real estate consultant at The Chatman Group w/Keller Williams Realty.

Y.E.S. says their small groups and activities are thought-provoking, life-changing and relevant to the interests of today’s middle and high school girls.

Programs include small-group mentoring, educational activities, college tours and outreach to middle and high school girls targeting minority, underserved and disenfranchised and those from low-income communities and group homes in the Tri-county of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Girls who are most at-risk of dropping out of school, teen pregnancies, sex trafficking, abuse and poverty are also targeted. Through our various activities, girls will be empowered to pursue a healthy and productive future, and escape the cycle of poverty.

