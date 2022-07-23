SC Lottery
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at the nation's fourth largest jackpot. The prize has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot.

The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.

The highlighted pre-tax $790 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Tuesday’s drawing would be $464.4 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: the white balls 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

