Advertisement

Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Police say a newborn baby had to be taken to the hospital after the child was left on a doorstep of a random home. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a situation where they say a newborn baby was abandoned outside in the heat at a random home’s front door.

The Mesa Police Department reports that a woman inside the home notified officers of the child at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Arizona’s Family, the female resident told police that someone rang the doorbell and thought it was a package delivery. However, she found the baby on the ground when opening the door and called 911.

Police said the child was wrapped in a blanket and didn’t appear to be more than a day old. The child was taken to a hospital for observation and expected to be OK.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

The National Weather Service had issued an excessive heat warning for central Arizona on Friday, where temperatures were expected to reach as high as 111 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say that another juvenile grabbed the gun from the victim when it accidentally went...
No charges expected in accidental Charleston Co. shooting that killed teen
Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of murder along with a...
Coroner IDs victims of Georgetown double shooting
Jennifer Mae Todus, 34, and two teens were arrested in Mexico for the July 8 fatal shooting of...
Deputies: Woman, 2 teens wanted in deadly Nexton shooting arrested in Mexico
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price turned...
Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed ‘Outer Banks’ crew member turns himself in
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday...
Motorcyclist dies after I-26 crash, being struck by vehicle

Latest News

Pastor Ryan Wolfe presided over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas wedding. (Local News...
Minister discusses Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Vegas wedding
Police in Pennsylvania shoot pet snake
After the shooting incident, the victim pulled over at the Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the...
Deputies: Woman shot, injured while driving on Savannah Highway
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Main Road near Limehouse bridge closed due to crash