Rain and storm chances continue this weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another round of scattered storms are possible this afternoon with a disturbance nearby. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds likely in any storm. We can’t rule out localized flooding as well, especially for those who picked up several inches of rain with yesterday’s activity. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered storms remain in the forecast on Sunday with temperatures near 90 degrees once again. The rain chance will lower as we head into the beginning of next week thanks to high pressure. Highs will top out in the low 90s through the middle of next week, mid 90s by the end of next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 91, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 92, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 94, Low 77.

