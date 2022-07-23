RiverDogs return from break refreshed, beat Pelicans 3-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs returned from a four-day break by grinding out a 3-2 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the first contest of a three-game series at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Friday night.

JJ Goss worked a season-high 6.0 innings to earn the win and Bobby Seymour provided the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The game was played in front of 4,579. The Pelicans (12-10, 59-29) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning.

Juan Mora singled to open the first inning and raced to third on a double by James Triantos off the glove of third baseman Alejandro Pie.

Kevin Alcantara provided the first run of the night with an RBI groundout to short.

The RiverDogs (11-10, 57-30) came up short in an effort to tie the game on a couple of occasions early, finally succeeding in the bottom of the fifth.

Shane Sasaki began that inning with a double that one-hopped the wall in the left field corner.

After a pair of groundouts, Pie punched a single into left field to tie the score. The home team went back on the attack in the next inning to pull in front for good.

Reliever Jose Miguel Gonzalez walked the first two batters he faced in the sixth. A passed ball allowed both runners to move into scoring position no outs.

Seymour punched a single into left field to drive in a pair and hand the RiverDogs a 3-1 lead.

Myrtle Beach scored their final run in the eighth inning against Sandy Gaston.

Ethan Hearn opened the frame with a double, stole third base and scored on another RBI groundout, this time from Josue Huma.

That allowed the Pelicans to close within 3-2, but Jack Snyder ended the game by retiring the side in order in the ninth for his sixth save.

Goss earned his first win of the season by tossing a career-high 6.0 innings and allowing just one run while scattering three hits. He struck out five.

Gaston allowed one run in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen before Snyder closed the door.

Pie and Seymour each finished with two hits to spark the Charleston offense. Mora paced the Pelicans with a pair of hits including a double.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs spent the evening celebrating 50 years of 103.5 WEZL. The always popular post-game fireworks show was set to the tune of some of the greatest hits the country station has played throughout its 50-year history.

The teams will meet again on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Ben Peoples (3-3, 3.24) will take his turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs with RHP Richard Gallardo (5-6, 3.97) will work opposite him for Myrtle Beach.

It is UFO night with a guaranteed out of this world experience and the RiverDogs will play as their alternate identity, the Boiled Peanuts thanks to Luray Peanut Co.

