Sergeant resigns amid criminal investigation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Sergeant responsible for the supervision of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office narcotics team has voluntarily resigned amid an internal investigation into a reported relationship he had with a known drug user/dealer in Colleton County.

William Janicki resigned from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office July 11, 2022, according to documents obtained from a representative of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

While in his role supervising the narcotics team, it was reported that Janicki began to have a sexual relationship with a known drug user/dealer and would rent her motel rooms, as well as overlook narcotics she had in her possession during traffic stops.

Janicki had been with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office since April of 2016. He had previously worked for the North Charleston Police Department from 2005 until 2012, according to his training history report.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into this matter and will turn all findings over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to determine if criminal proceedings should be pursued.

There are no pending charges on Janicki.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.