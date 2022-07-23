SC Lottery
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Charleston, Berkeley counties

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berkeley and Charleston counties Saturday afternoon.

The warning will last till 5:00 p.m.

“Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible,” NWS said. “Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines.”

Locations that could see impacts include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Fort Sumter, West Ashley, Isle Of Palms, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, Fort Johnson, Don Holt Bridge and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

