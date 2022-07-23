Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Colleton County Saturday night.

The warning will last till 8:15 p.m.

“Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible,” NWS said. “Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines.”

Charleston and Berkeley counties were under the warning earlier in the day.

