Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Colleton County

The warning will last till 8:15 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Colleton County Saturday night.

The warning will last till 8:15 p.m.

“Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible,” NWS said. “Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines.”

Charleston and Berkeley counties were under the warning earlier in the day.

