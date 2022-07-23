SC Lottery
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in Ashley Phosphate crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash in Dorchester County left one person dead and another injured on Saturday morning.

It happened on Ashley Phosphate Road near the North Charleston area at 10:28 a.m.

A 2011 Honda vehicle was traveling west on Ashley Phosphate Road when a 2010 BMW Sedan traveling east lost control and crossed the center line, which resulted in the Honda hitting the driver’s side of the BMW, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The driver of the BMW died at the scene, Ridgeway said. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

