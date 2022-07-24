Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who died in a crash in the North Charleston area.

Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Ashley Phosphate Road at 10:28 a.m.

A 2011 Honda vehicle was traveling west on Ashley Phosphate Road when a 2010 BMW Sedan traveling east lost control and crossed the center line, which resulted in the Honda hitting the driver’s side of the BMW, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The driver of the BMW died at the scene, Ridgeway said. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital.

Brouthers said the BMW was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.