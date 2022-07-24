SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash

Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene Saturday morning.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who died in a crash in the North Charleston area.

Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Ashley Phosphate Road at 10:28 a.m.

A 2011 Honda vehicle was traveling west on Ashley Phosphate Road when a 2010 BMW Sedan traveling east lost control and crossed the center line, which resulted in the Honda hitting the driver’s side of the BMW, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The driver of the BMW died at the scene, Ridgeway said. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital.

Brouthers said the BMW was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Crews with the Central Berkeley Fire & EMS responded to 139 Canal Landing Rd. in the Cross area...
Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.
After the shooting incident, the victim pulled over at the Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the...
Deputies: Woman shot, injured while driving on Savannah Highway
The collision happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Road approximately 2 miles west...
1 dead after early-morning collision in Berkeley Co.
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.
1 man dead following afternoon shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

The closures are taking place because of the Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project.
Turn lane closures scheduled for Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
Charleston RISE’s mission is to empower parents to demand an excellent education for all...
Nonprofit promotes equal opportunity in Charleston Co. Schools
The collision happened before 8 a.m. on Brownswood Road, at Parish Church Road.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Johns Island