Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a man injured Sunday.

Charleston County deputies responded shortly after 2 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Ardwick Road near River Road on Johns Island, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the ground outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to MUSC to be treated for his serious injuries.

No suspect information is available and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

