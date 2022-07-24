FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 53 closed

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 are closed because of a “serious motor vehicle collision.”

It happened near mile marker 53.

Crews say you should try to avoid the area if possible. However, detours are set up on US Highway 21.

As of 7:44 p.m., South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras are showing slowdowns in the area.

There is no official word yet on any injuries resulting from the crash.

I95 southbound lanes are closed south of the 53 mile marker interchange due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Detour is set up to Lowcountry Hwy (US Hwy 21) south to the 42 mile marker interchange. Please avoid the area. — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) July 24, 2022

