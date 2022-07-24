SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 53 closed

It happened near mile marker 53.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 are closed because of a “serious motor vehicle collision.”

Crews say you should try to avoid the area if possible. However, detours are set up on US Highway 21.

As of 7:44 p.m., South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras are showing slowdowns in the area.

There is no official word yet on any injuries resulting from the crash.

