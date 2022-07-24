SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes on I-95 near mile marker 53 have reopened

It happened near mile marker 53.
It happened near mile marker 53.(SCDOT)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 have reopened after a “serious motor vehicle collision.”

It happened near mile marker 53.

There is no official word yet on any injuries resulting from the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash
The collision happened before 8 a.m. on Brownswood Road, at Parish Church Road.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Johns Island
Crews with the Central Berkeley Fire & EMS responded to 139 Canal Landing Rd. in the Cross area...
Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.

Latest News

The closures are taking place because of the Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project.
Turn lane closures scheduled for Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project
The annual Charleston Bridal Show had 50 vendors selling dresses, venues, music and more.
Charleston wedding prices rise as inflation increases
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
The collision happened before 8 a.m. on Brownswood Road, at Parish Church Road.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Johns Island
Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash