FIRST ALERT: Southbound lanes on I-95 near mile marker 53 have reopened

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Fire Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 have reopened after a “serious motor vehicle collision.”

It happened near mile marker 53.

There is no official word yet on any injuries resulting from the crash.

I95 southbound lanes are closed south of the 53 mile marker interchange due to a serious motor vehicle collision. Detour is set up to Lowcountry Hwy (US Hwy 21) south to the 42 mile marker interchange. Please avoid the area. — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) July 24, 2022

