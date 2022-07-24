SC Lottery
Man shot several times, deputies searching for suspect

Deputies responded to Harold Rivers Road at 4:20 p.m. after reports of a gunshot victim.
Deputies responded to Harold Rivers Road at 4:20 p.m. after reports of a gunshot victim.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot several times on St. Helena Island Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Harold Rivers Road at 4:20 p.m.

When they arrived, investigators say they found the victim who had been shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

“Beaufort County Emergency Services paramedics were called to the scene and transported the wounded man to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital,” the sheriff’s office stated in the post.

Witnesses in the area say that the suspect left the scene in a vehicle. There is currently no description of either the suspect or the vehicle.

Over the next few hours, there will be an increased law enforcement presence around Harold Rivers Road.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office dispatch at 843-524-2777.

