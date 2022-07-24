Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning.

The collision happened before 8 a.m. on Brownswood Road, at Parish Church Road, police said.

The road was closed for at least two hours while police investigated, but was reopened by 10:30 a.m.

Police say no one else was involved in the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

