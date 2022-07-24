SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tracking more storms this afternoon!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered storms remain in the forecast today with temperatures near 90 degrees once again. Activity will develop first along the coast around lunchtime, and will push inland through the afternoon and evening. Anything that develops will be slow moving with heavy rain, frequent lighting, and gusty winds. Localized flooding is possible, especially for those areas that have received several inches of rain over the past few days. The rain chance will lower as we head into the beginning of next week thanks to high pressure. Highs will top out in the low 90s through the middle of next week, mid 90s by the end of next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 91, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 78.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 94, Low 78.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 94, Low 77.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews with the Central Berkeley Fire & EMS responded to 139 Canal Landing Rd. in the Cross area...
Victim bitten ‘several times’ by alligator in Berkeley Co.
After the shooting incident, the victim pulled over at the Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the...
Deputies: Woman shot, injured while driving on Savannah Highway
James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
The collision happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Road approximately 2 miles west...
1 dead after early-morning collision in Berkeley Co.
It happened on the 2600 block of Forseman Rd. near Dorchester Road just before 2:30 p.m.
1 man dead following afternoon shooting in N. Charleston

Latest News

The warning will last till 8:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Colleton County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast