Tracking more storms this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered storms remain in the forecast today with temperatures near 90 degrees once again. Activity will develop first along the coast around lunchtime, and will push inland through the afternoon and evening. Anything that develops will be slow moving with heavy rain, frequent lighting, and gusty winds. Localized flooding is possible, especially for those areas that have received several inches of rain over the past few days. The rain chance will lower as we head into the beginning of next week thanks to high pressure. Highs will top out in the low 90s through the middle of next week, mid 90s by the end of next week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 91, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93, Low 78.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 94, Low 78.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 94, Low 77.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.