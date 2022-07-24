Troopers: Driver killed in Orangeburg Co. after vehicle overturned

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle overturned in the Santee area on Sunday, leaving one person dead.

It happened on SC 6 near Resort Street at 4:16 p.m.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on SC 6 and traveled off the left side of the road, which led to the vehicle overturning, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

