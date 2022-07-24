Turn lane closures scheduled for Glenn McConnell Pkwy. widening project

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect to see some turn lane closures on Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley through the week of July 25.

Construction crews will close the right turn lane at Stuhr’s Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday. Then the right turn lane at Baird’s Cove will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Both closures will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow says message boards will direct traffic, all work is weather-dependent and drivers are asked to use caution while driving through the construction area.

The closures are taking place because of the Glenn McConnell Parkway widening project. The project, which has been in the works since 2016, extends from Magwood Drive to the intersection of Bees Ferry and will take Glenn McConnell from four lanes to six lanes, according to Charleston County.

Charleston County provided a statement about the project:

The Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project includes improvements along an approximately 2.1-mile section of Glenn McConnell Parkway starting near Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road. The primary goal is to relieve traffic congestion on Glenn McConnell Parkway and improve bike and pedestrian access throughout the project corridor. For more information, please call Charleston County Public Works at 843-202-7600 or email roads@charlestoncounty.org.

