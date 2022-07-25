SC Lottery
1 person dead after truck hits a tree, overturns in Dorchester Co.

It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday
It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a single-vehicle crash near the Saint George area that left one person dead.

A 2003 Toyota Tacoma truck was traveling north on Wire Road, then the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

