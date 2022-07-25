3 killed in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Colleton County Sunday afternoon.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 53 on Interstate 95.

Six cars traveling southbound on I-95 all collided, killing all three people in one of the vehicles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.