3 killed in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Colleton County Sunday afternoon.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 53 on Interstate 95.

Six cars traveling southbound on I-95 all collided, killing all three people in one of the vehicles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

