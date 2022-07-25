SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 killed, several injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Colleton County Sunday afternoon.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 53 on Interstate 95.

Six cars traveling southbound on I-95 all collided, killing all three people in one of the vehicles, Miller said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy says emergency crews arrived on the scene and found five vehicles in the median. Two of those vehicles were on fire. Another vehicle was on the opposite shoulder.

McRoy says, in addition to the three killed in the crash, a 17-year-old girl was flown from the scene to a trauma center and seven others were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

“Several bystanders attempted to rescue the three people from the burning car,” McRoy said. “One was an Army Sgt., who sustained minor burns during the attempt. He refused ambulance transport to a hospital.”

Southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours while crews responded to the accident, according to McRoy.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
The collision happened before 8 a.m. on Brownswood Road, at Parish Church Road.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Johns Island
Deputies responded to Harold Rivers Road at 4:20 p.m. after reports of a gunshot victim.
Man shot several times, deputies searching for suspect

Latest News

Officials say a staffing shortage will close an aquatic center in West Ashley the week.
Staffing shortages close West Ashley aquatic center
It happened on Wire Road near Old Peafield Road around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday
Coroner IDs victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester Co.
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Earthquake measured Monday morning near Lugoff
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden improving after COVID diagnosis