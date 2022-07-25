3 killed, several injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a crash in Colleton County Sunday afternoon.

Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 53 on Interstate 95.

Six cars traveling southbound on I-95 all collided, killing all three people in one of the vehicles, Miller said.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy says emergency crews arrived on the scene and found five vehicles in the median. Two of those vehicles were on fire. Another vehicle was on the opposite shoulder.

McRoy says, in addition to the three killed in the crash, a 17-year-old girl was flown from the scene to a trauma center and seven others were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

“Several bystanders attempted to rescue the three people from the burning car,” McRoy said. “One was an Army Sgt., who sustained minor burns during the attempt. He refused ambulance transport to a hospital.”

Southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours while crews responded to the accident, according to McRoy.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.