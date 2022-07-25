SC Lottery
Charleston man, 20, dies months after N. Charleston shooting

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston man who died after being...
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the Charleston man who died after being shot in an April 6 shooting on Ashley Phosphate Road.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston man who died after being shot in April.

Jalen Gibbs, 20, died Friday at 9:22 p.m. at the West Village Post-Acute Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Greenville from a gunshot wound he suffered at approximately 3:40 p.m. on April 6, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, she said.

North Charleston Police said someone in a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. A woman who was a passenger in Gibbs’ vehicle was not injured, investigators said.

Police did not have a description of the gunman’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

