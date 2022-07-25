Charleston man, 20, dies months after N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston man who died after being shot in April.

Jalen Gibbs, 20, died Friday at 9:22 p.m. at the West Village Post-Acute Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Greenville from a gunshot wound he suffered at approximately 3:40 p.m. on April 6, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, she said.

North Charleston Police said someone in a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. A woman who was a passenger in Gibbs’ vehicle was not injured, investigators said.

Police did not have a description of the gunman’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

