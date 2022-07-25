Charleston man arrested on child exploitation charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 28-year-old Charleston man has been arrested on multiple charges connected with a child pornography investigation, the attorney general’s office said.

Joshua Ryan Buckley faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

He was arrested on July 18 after investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Buckley, a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office states.

Each count is a felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.

A judge set bond at $10,000 on each charge for a total of $100,000.

Buckley was released from the Al Cannon Detention Center after posting bond, jail records state.

