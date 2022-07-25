SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston man arrested on child exploitation charges

Joshua Ryan Buckley faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according...
Joshua Ryan Buckley faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 28-year-old Charleston man has been arrested on multiple charges connected with a child pornography investigation, the attorney general’s office said.

Joshua Ryan Buckley faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

He was arrested on July 18 after investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Buckley, a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office states.

Each count is a felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.

A judge set bond at $10,000 on each charge for a total of $100,000.

Buckley was released from the Al Cannon Detention Center after posting bond, jail records state.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash
James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County...
Victim of single-vehicle crash on Johns Island identified
Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lightning strike leaves Goose Creek couple without a home
The collision happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Road approximately 2 miles west...
Woman dies in weekend early-morning crash near Moncks Corner
A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County...
Victim of single-vehicle crash on Johns Island identified