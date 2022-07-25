Charleston Police investigating West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported shooting after a shooting victim arrived at a pharmacy with a bullet wound.

Police responded to Levenar Park in West Ashley at 4:44 p.m. to reports of people hearing gunshots, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

A few minutes later, a female arrived by car to a nearby CVS with “a grazing bullet wound,” she said. The injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Officers are still at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

