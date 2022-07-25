Charter STEM school hopes to get Legos for students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The GREEN Charter school of the Lowcountry’s doors have only been open for just a year.

Math and science teacher Alyssa Popolizio says she hopes to get some items fulfilled on her supply list.

She says one of the top initiatives of her school is to keep STEM; science, technology, engineering and math a top priority.

Popolizio has formed a Lego League Challenge Team of students hoping to set her students’ sights even higher this coming school year.

“We have already done the summer camp just seeing them working as a team and building it creates a nice extra community in the school,” Popolizio said.

For her Donor’s Choose project Popolizio is asking for a Lego education set for her competition team at school.

She says the kit will give her students the ability to do activities, including research, coding, engineering, critical thinking and hands-on STEM learning experiences.

“Getting the opportunity for them to first learn coding and engineering is cool and already they are catching on so quickly and by the end, they are teaching me,” Popolizio said.

Mrs. Popolizio’s Donors Choose project still needs $232 to be fully funded and this project only has a few days left before it expires.

You can help this area teacher and her Energizer Owls Lego League Competition team get the funds they need by becoming a classroom champion and clicking here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.