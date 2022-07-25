SC Lottery
Comcast working to restore internet service after network damaged

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Comcast spokesman says they hope to have internet service restored by 8 p.m. Monday after a contractor damaged their fiber network.

Spokesman Alex Horwitz said a contractor was performing excavation work Monday morning on sewer lines in downtown Charleston when the fiber network was inadvertently severed.

The outage is affecting customers in the Charleston peninsula, he said.

“We have crews on site and are working as quickly as possible to restore services to our residential and business customers later today,” he said.

Cusrtomers in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Kiawah Island, James Island and Johns Island were not affected by the severed line.

Horwitz said they hope to have full restoration between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., based on information from the contractor.

