SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in I-26 crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the Charleston man who died in a late-night crash on I-26.

James Fields, 54, died at 12:13 a.m. Friday morning from blunt-force injuries at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Fields died less than a half-hour after the crash, which was reported in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Montague Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said.

Fields was operating a 2010 Honda motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Troopers say a second vehicle struck him while he was lying in the roadway and left the scene.

Troopers are working to identify the driver of the second vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Paul Brouthers says Edrick Lavar Harrison, 34, of North Charleston, died at the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in Ashley Phosphate crash
James Holmes will be charged with double homicide and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: Father charged in murder of wife, son
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early-morning...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting on Johns Island
A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County...
Victim of single-vehicle crash on Johns Island identified
Colleton County Fire-Rescue says southbound lanes on I-95 were closed for six hours Sunday...
3 killed, 8 injured in multi-vehicle Colleton Co. crash

Latest News

Dave and Kim Ferguson say they lived in this home for 17 years and hope it can be rebuilt...
Goose Creek couple loses home in lightning strike fire
The collision happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Road approximately 2 miles west...
Woman dies in weekend early-morning crash near Moncks Corner
Joshua Ryan Buckley faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according...
Charleston man arrested on child exploitation charges
A Wadmalaw Island man died Sunday morning in a Johns Island crash, the Charleston County...
Victim of single-vehicle crash on Johns Island identified
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the Charleston man who died after being...
Charleston man, 20, dies months after N. Charleston shooting