Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in I-26 crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the Charleston man who died in a late-night crash on I-26.

James Fields, 54, died at 12:13 a.m. Friday morning from blunt-force injuries at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Fields died less than a half-hour after the crash, which was reported in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Montague Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said.

Fields was operating a 2010 Honda motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Troopers say a second vehicle struck him while he was lying in the roadway and left the scene.

Troopers are working to identify the driver of the second vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6000.

